Video: Tour de France stage previews with Magnus Bäckstedt
The full breakdown of the 100th Tour de France route
The 100th edition of the Tour de France is just around the corner and teams are finalizing their rosters. Which stages will be critical for the overall contenders? Which ones could create surprises? All of these questions and more are answered in 21 video previews featuring former Tour stage winner Magnus Bäckstedt.
The Swedish/British commentator walks us through each of the stages, from the opening flat stage to the twilight finale in Paris, pointing out all of the features which will determine how the race will evolve.
All 21 videos are available in the playlist below, or you can view the text descriptions, watch the video and see the maps and profiles on each of Cyclingnews' stage preview pages, starting with stage 1.
