Video: The 2012 SRAM Red groupset in action

A few years of experience – six years since the original Force, more than four since the first Red – have done the new 2013 SRAM Red group, unveiled yesterday, a lot of good. Not only does it shift and brake better than the previous version, it's also 150g lighter, more refined in its feel and operation, and more mature in its presentation. We've only managed a few hours on the new kit thus far but it's already leaving a positive impression.

