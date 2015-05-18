Video: Sir Paul Smith at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Designer Paul Smith was at the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 British fashion designer Paul Smith with the jerseys created for the 2013 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 5 Sir Paul Smith wanted a photo with Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Paul Smith shows off the 2015 Dubai Tour jerseys (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 5 of 5 Paul Smith holds the 2015 Dubai Tour jerseys (Image credit: Dubai Tour)

In 2013 Paul Smith designed the Giro d'Italia jerseys following an informal meeting with RCS Sport at the 2011 edition of the race. The British fashion designer was hooked with bike racing by age 12 although a bad crash at age 18 saw the Briton discover the world of fashion and hasn't looked back.

Smith designed the leader's jersey at the Dubai Tour earlier this year, continuing his partnership with with RCS Sport, and is simply enjoying the Giro d'Italia in 2015 for the beautiful race that is when Cyclingnews caught up with him.

"I've got a love affair with the Giro because I've had a home in Italy for over 20 years so Italy is a country that I like very much. Most of the Paul Smith clothes are actually manufactured in Italy so I visit here a lot. Today I am also here to work in the factory. I suppose that's why I have such a strong affection of the Giro," Smith told Cyclingnews.

While this trip is more business than pleasure, Smith added that he is looking forward to coming back when the weather is a bit warmer with his bike and enjoying the food and landscape that Italy has to offer.

"I haven't been riding my bike over the winter but during the summer, I'll be here in July," Smith said. "l be out on the bike, you just have to look at the beautiful country side where we are today and realise that a joy it is to ride a bike in Italy. When you stop, you get big cup of coffee and a great Panini!"

Watch the video below to found out more about Smith's jersey designs and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel