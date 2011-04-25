Video: Schleck says Gilbert was unbeatable in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) consults with Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) on the road to Ans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fränk and Andy Schleck were bitterly disappointed to lose to Philippe Gilbert at Liège - Bastogne - Liège, but believed they did everything they could to try and beat him in the finale of one of the toughest editions of the race in years.

The Leopard Trek team worked hard to isolate Gilbert and then Andy lead Fränk as they made a double attack on the Cote de la Roche aux Faucons. However, Gilbert was the only rider able to go with them and then made his own attack on the Cote de Saint-Nicolas to stamp his authority on the brothers and show them who was the strongest in the race.

The sprint in Ans was an easily executed formality for Gilbert, and he pulled out several metres on Fränk, who finished second and the more fatigued Andy, who was third.

"I don't think we could have done any thing differently," Fränk conceded in a video interview just after his brother had spoken to camera.

"We attacked together, which we don't normally do. He was unbeatable - the only one who could follow us (on the Cote de la Roche aux Faucons) and there was nothing else we could do."

"We have no regrets and that's the most important thing. He just wasn't beatable."