Video: Renshaw talks about switch from leadout man to sprinter

Image 1 of 4 Mark Renshaw in his new Omega Pharma QuickStep kit (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 The two mark's, Renshaw and Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Mark Renshaw talks to the media in the Olympic Park before the race in Stratford. (Image credit: Peter Goding)

When Mark Renshaw joined Omega Pharma-QuickStep this season it saw him return to the role of leadout man, after two years as a lead sprinter for Rabobank. The move was designed to bolster Mark Cavendish’s leadout train, especially for the Tour de France.

However, when Cavendish crashed on the opening stage of the Tour, Renshaw was thrust back into the sprinting limelight. After spending the early season honing his leadout, it was a big shift for the Australian. He spoke to Cyclingnews at the start of RideLondon about making the switch.

"Mentally it is a big change from leadout sprinter to sprinter. I didn’t do much training for that role, if any," he told Cyclingnews. "It was all mentally and physically preparing to help Cav win stages. It was a big change and ultimately that’s why we didn’t win any stages with me as a sprinter."

Cavendish has been out of action since he dislocated his AC joint in the Tour de France crash. The Manxman made his return to racing at the Tour de l’Ain on Tuesday. "It will be nice to see how he bounces back," said Renshaw.

