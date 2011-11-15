Video: Powers, Compton, and Dillman sweep Exergy USGP weekend

Image 1 of 3 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) declares victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) extends her winning streak in the USA (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) soloed to victory and swept the weekend's junior races. (Image credit: Peter Hymas)

The best cyclo-cross racers in the country contested rounds five and six of the Exergy US Gran Prix of Cyclocross this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus), Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) and Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) made it a clean sweep of their respective elite men's, elite women's and junior men's categories with victories both Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the accumulation of all-important UCI points and Exergy USGP series points, riders were able to compete at the Eva Bandman Park venue which will host the 2013 UCI cyclo-cross world championships.

Powers and Compton spoke at their press conferences following Sunday's races, while Cyclingnews caught up with Dillman, a Louisville, Kentucky resident, immediately after his victory on Sunday.