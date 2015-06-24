Video: Peter Kennaugh's Pinarello F8

Image 1 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Criterium du Dauphine race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Peter Kennaugh wins stage 1 of the Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Like the majority of his teammates Peter Kennaugh has been piloting a Pinarello F8 throughout the 2015 season. The current British national road race champion has been riding a white version of the F8 with blue and red highlights in comparison to his Sky teammates who are on black bikes. Kennaugh also has a Fizik Antares in red, white and blue to recognise the 26-year-old as the national champion.

Team Sky's mechanic Gery Blem talked Cyclingnews through Kennaugh's bike while at the Critérium du Dauphiné explaining how he keeps it under the UCI weight restrictions.

"He'll be running C50 wheel’s with Continental tyres with a C24 font wheel. The reason for this combination is to get the bike to the legal weight of 6.8km. So if you run C24 wheels front and rear, the bike will go under weight and you have to add weight to the bike," Blem said.

The Shimano theme continues with Kennaugh using a Dura Ace Di2 groupset and carbon pedals while PRO, Shimano's sister company, provides the stem and handlebars with white handlebar tape complementing the build.

Find out more about the bike below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel