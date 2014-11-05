Video: Pendrel on racing cyclo-cross

Image 1 of 3 Catherine Penderal wins the Manitoba Grand Prix of cyclo-cross (Image credit: David Lipnowski/winnipegcx2014.ca) Image 2 of 3 Canadian Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) chasing Nash with Lloyd and Miller close behind (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 World Mountain Biking Champion Catharine Pendrel had one of her best cross races ever but crashed on the last lap (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Catherine Pendrel, the current Cross-country world champion, has been racing cyclo-cross during the North American season with success, winning the Canadian national title. Pendrel spoke to Cyclingnews at the Pan American Championship in Ohio, where she finished fifth, about why she races ‘cross.

"For me it's mostly for fun in the off season. There are so many different skills to pick up in cyclo-cross and it's a good thing to get through that shoulder season and to be back to winter training."

Racing ‘cross for Pendrel also beneficial to her mountain biking for a variety of reasons as she explained.

"For sure, it's another opportunity to have a start, it's another opportunity for pack racing, for tactics,' Pendrel said of how helpful ‘cross racing is to her favoured discipline.

"It's tough to be fast all season right, and though I'm racing and racing well, I'm not trying to have the form that I had for the world cup season," Said Pendrel who won't take part in the world championships.

"We all have to plan when we take our rest break so it's kind of strategic. Some people get tired of travelling and training, doing intervals … it's what you need to do for your mind and body to be 100%."

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.