Video: McQuaid on team walk out

Pat McQuaid was on hand in Wevelgem. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Monday's team walk-out at a UCI meeting held in Brussels was the biggest indication yet that the sport could face the possibility of a breakaway league.

The majority of the ProTeams present (16 out of 18) left the meeting after the UCI refused to discuss the use of radio earpieces in races, an issue that has dominated the sport in recent months, with strikes, protests and growing frustration between the UCI and AIGCP.

In this exclusive video, UCI President Pat McQuaid talks to Cyclingnews about the walk-out, the latest developments between the sport's governing body and the AIGCP and his frustration with the situation.