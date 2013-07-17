Video: Martin still on the hunt for Tour de France stage victories

Image 1 of 3 Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 He's behind you: Dan Martin checks to see if the group are in pursuit (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) helped to set Dan Martin up for the win (Image credit: Sirotti)

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) has told Cyclingnews that his main focus for the remainder of the Tour de France is to take another stage win and not the GC.

"That's why I tried to go in the break today, I was thinking about the stage win," Martin said as he was warming down after stage 16. "I'm not even thinking about the top 10. It's almost an inconvenience that I'm there on top 10, but I'm not going to lose time on purpose."

The Garmin rider already has one victory to his name, after defeating Jakob Fuglsang in the final sprint to the line. Martin lost some time today when the split was made on the final climb. He sits just on the edge of the top 10, with Michal Kwiatkowski only nine seconds back.

If he is to finish in the top 10, he will be the first Irishman to do so since Stephen Roche's ninth place in 1992.