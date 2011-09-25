Video: Martin and Farrar on the startline of the Worlds

2011 Giro della Toscana champion Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Daniel Martin and Tyler Farrar are trade teammates at Garmin-Cervelo but on Sunday morning they lined up as opposition in the UCI World Championships road race.

Both riders have totally different rider characteristics: Martin is a pure climber while Farrar is a sprint specialist. Although the course favours the American he has been out of action since the first week of the Vuelta and spent several days at home coughing up blood after abandoning the race due to a heavy crash.

Martin on the other hand enjoyed a fine Vuelta, winning a stage and competing in the GC. Unlike Farrar who will wait until the sprint, Martin told Cyclingnews before the race that he would aim for a break.