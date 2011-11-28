Video: Kiel Reijnen talks about his recipe for success

Overall winner Kiel Reijnen and his Team Type 1-Sanofi teammate Joey Rosskopf. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

The Tour of Rwanda's overall winner, US pro rider Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1-Sanofi) has an unusual restaurant of choice: his hotel room. And an unusual chef: himself. Cyclingnews went to see him at dinner time Wednesday, in Huye (former Butare town), the day before he took back the yellow jersey from his team-mate Joey Rosskopf's shoulders.

"It means you can keep your diet steady throughout the race," said Reijnen to Cyclingnews. "It's the food I normally train with so it's better to be used to [it when I'm racing]."

Reijnen goes through his daily diet, and the cooking equipment he brings to races from Asia to Europe to Rwanda.

"You go to so many countries that it's nice to have things which are a constant in your food. In Rwanda there's actually a lot of nice food, but it's not always the case."

See the full video interview below.