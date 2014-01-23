Video: Jacques-Maynes and Keough talk about sprinting at San Luis

Image 1 of 4 Giacomo Nizzolo celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 A victory wheelie from Old Pueblo Grand Prix winner Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) looking smooth out on the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Phillip Gaimon held onto the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With Phil Gaimon and his Garmin-Sharp team controlling the overall classification at the Tour de San Luis, the other teams are turning their focus more towards stage victories and using the early season racing to perfect their sprint lead-out trains and work on their form.

In these two video interviews, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) talk to Cyclingnews reporter Peter Hymas about their team strategies and objectives.

Jacques-Maynes talks about sprinter JJ Haedo in the sprints and young rider Robbie Squires' hopes in the upcoming mountain stages.

Keough talked about the Jamis-Hagens Berman team's sprinting technique and the GC hopes of Marc de Maar after his strong ride in the breakaway and crash on stage one.

