Video: Jack Bauer on how to wheelie

Image 1 of 2 Jack Bauer celebrates the completion of the Mont Ventoux with a wheelie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 AArrrhh... What's wrong with my bike - make it stop! Jack Bauer team Garmin climbs the final kilometres of the Hautacam and does a few stunts on the way. (Image credit: Pete Goding.)

During last year's Tour de France stage to Mont Ventoux, Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) was approaching the finish line and decided he'd pop a wheelie. It's just one of the many examples of the New Zealander getting his front wheel off the ground during a race and exciting the fans.

Cyclingnews caught up with Bauer ahead of the Tour of the Britain to find out the best way to pull a wheelie and whip the crowd into a frenzy.

"It's only possible to do a wheelie when you've warmed up," Bauer explained. "I can't just get straight on my bike in the morning and pull a wheelie. I probably could do it and it would make for some good camera footage, but it would be footage of me laying on the ground afterwards."

And what is Bauer's technique for a perfect wheelie?

"Pull up on the handlebar, push down on the pedals and then use your knees to balance the bike and take one hand off and wave to the crowd," he said.

