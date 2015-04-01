Video: I have no pressure, says Sagan

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Thomas gets ready to attack Sagan and Stybar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins in Porto Sant'Elpidio. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan enjoying his first visit to the podium in 2015 for winning (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan's first spring campaign with Tinkoff-Saxo could have gotten off to a better start. The Slovakian's legs as good as abandoned him at E3 Harelbeke and he wasn't able to pick things up two days later at Gent-Wevelgem. There's still time for him to redeem himself, however: the Tour of Flanders this Sunday and Paris-Roubaix a week later are two more chances for Sagan take his first monument victory.

With Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) out through injury, the opportunity for victory – should he find his legs – has never been more present. Since he burst onto the world stage in 2010, there has always be plenty of expectation on his young shoulders. However, when he sat down with Cyclingnews ahead of Milan-San Remo, he says that he doesn’t feel the pressure.

"Pressure, no because when things are going well it is good. We will have to start the classics to see how it is going, for sure I change all things; the bike, teammates, people around me, everything is different but I feel good," Sagan told Cyclingnews. "Why pressure, I think the riding on the bike is not pressure it’s because I want to ride. So how do I have pressure?"

Watch the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel