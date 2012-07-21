Video: GreenEdge should be proud of Tour de France showing says O’Grady

Image 1 of 3 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Stuart O'Grady to Fabian Cancellara: "Up, down, up, down, up, down, up, down up and then down again. That's today's stage" (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Matthew Goss (left) is guided across the finish line by teammate Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Orica-GreenEdge have thus far failed to win an elusive first stage in their debut Tour de France, but the Australian team can be "proud" of their displays in the world’s toughest and most important race according to Stuart O’Grady.

In this exclusive video O’Grady tells Cyclingnews that “there are no birthday presents” at the Tour and that his fledgling team have performed well in what is their first appearance in the race. The 37-year-old, a three-time stage winner and former yellow jersey holder at the Tour earlier in his career, also said that he hopes to return in GreenEdge colours next year.