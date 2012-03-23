Video: Graeme Obree on his landspeed record bid

Image 1 of 3 Graeme Obree is looking to make history at the age of 46 (Image credit: Humans Invent) Image 2 of 3 Graeme Obree himself. (Image credit: Jeff Jones, Bikeradar.com) Image 3 of 3 British cyclist Graeme Obree races in his famous superman position (Image credit: AFP)

At the age of 46, Scottish cyclist Graeme Obree is preparing a bid to break the world landspeed record on a bike in the USA later this year. As this video shows, he is busy "obsessively" building a bike at his home from recycled components which he hopes will help him make history.

Obree won the individual pursuit at the track world championships in 1993 and 1995, and has held the world hour record twice. His accomplishments before his retirement were achieved on a homemade bike that he named "Old Faithful" and built out of an old washing machine.

In 2006 a feature film called The Flying Scotsman was released, which chronicled his well-documented personal struggles and his rivalry with fellow Brit Chris Boardman in the 1990s. Now, after battling bravely to overcome those personal problems, he is returning to riding to try and write the most unlikely chapter yet in a remarkable life story.

