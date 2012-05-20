Video: Giro d'Italia stage 15 preview

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) is back in pink after stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The riders will enjoy a well-earned rest day on Monday after a period of almost two solid weeks on the road at the Giro d'Italia - but not before they tackle one of the race's toughest and most significant stages that is almost certain to shake up the general classification on Sunday evening.

Stage 15 runs from the Lombardian town of Busto Arsizio, some 30km north of Milan, to Lecco in the beautiful Italian lake district and it is 172km that will test the mettle of the world's best climbers. After a relatively flat first 70km, the final 100km is massively undulating. It features four categorized climbs, including the formidable category one Valico di Valcava that comes first. The finish line comes at the top of a final category two climb, with the riders crossing the line at an elevation of 1280m.

Daniel Lloyd of Team IG Sigma Sport was on hand to record a video guide to this potentially race shaping stage, so see what he has to say about it. Can Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) hang on to the pink jersey?