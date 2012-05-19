Video: Beppu discusses his love of the Giro d'Italia
GreenEdge rider also reflects on withdrawal of Goss
In an exclusive chat with Cyclingnews at the start of this morning's fourteenth stage at the 2012 Giro d'Italia, Orica-GreenEdge rider Fumiyuki Beppu revealed that the Giro d'Italia is one of his favourite races of the season because of the fans.
Related Articles
The 29-year-old from Japan joined GreenEdge from RadioShack in the offseason and is very happy in his new surroundings, as he explains on the video. Beppu also discusses the retirement from the race of teammate Matthew Goss.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy