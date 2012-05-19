Trending

Video: Beppu discusses his love of the Giro d'Italia

GreenEdge rider also reflects on withdrawal of Goss

Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
In an exclusive chat with Cyclingnews at the start of this morning's fourteenth stage at the 2012 Giro d'Italia, Orica-GreenEdge rider Fumiyuki Beppu revealed that the Giro d'Italia is one of his favourite races of the season because of the fans.

The 29-year-old from Japan joined GreenEdge from RadioShack in the offseason and is very happy in his new surroundings, as he explains on the video. Beppu also discusses the retirement from the race of teammate Matthew Goss.

 