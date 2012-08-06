Video: GB men reflect on team pursuit victory

Great Britain's team pursuit squad in action (Image credit: Cycling News)

Great Britain's men's team pursuit squad powered to a gold medal on the track at the Olympic Velodrome on Friday night, defeating their old rivals Australia and retaining the title that they won at the Beijing Games four years earlier.

Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh smashed their own world record in the final and became the first team in history to break the 3:52.00 mark - crossing the line in a time of 3:51.659.

In this video, Thomas, Burke and Kennaugh discuss their pride at winning gold in front of their home fans, talk about their relief at delivering under huge pressure at a home Olympics and reveal the inspiration behind their record-breaking performance.