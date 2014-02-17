Video: Fuglsang predicts battle with Sky for Tour de France crown

Image 1 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang in the 2014 Astana kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang and Fabio Aru pleased with their prizes (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Although he led Astana to a top ten place in last year’s Tour de France Jakob Fuglsang says he is fully behind Vincenzo Nibali’s challenge for overall honours in this year’s race.

The Italian won a superb Giro d’Italia in 2013 and returns to the Tour after a year-long absence. His last result in the Tour came in 2012, when he finished a distant third behind Team Sky’s duo of Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

This season Fuglsang will target more individual stages, rather than three-week Tours, but he is likely to be one of Nibali’s most important riders in the mountains should the Italian go toe-to-toe with the Tour’s defending champion Chris Froome.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Fuglsang outlines his aims for the season and his predictions for the Tour.

