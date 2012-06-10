Video: Evans 'beaten by the better rider' in Dauphine

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Cadel Evans (BMC) chat as race and points leaders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Cadel Evans (Team BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC) takes second on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) complimented Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins on their resounding win in the Criterium du Dauphine, admitting that over the week-long stage race the better rider had won.

However, the reining Tour champion, who finished third overall and picked up a stage win, added that he’s yet to hit top form. With the Dauphine complete Evans will focus on fine tuning his form ahead of the Tour where he will start as the defending champion.

In this video, Evans talks about his form and performance at the Dauphine.