Video: Evans 'beaten by the better rider' in Dauphine

Evans 'beaten by the better rider' in Dauphine
Tour de France champion happy with form
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) complimented Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins on their resounding win in the Criterium du Dauphine, admitting that over the week-long stage race the better rider had won.
However, the reining Tour champion, who finished third overall and picked up a stage win, added that he’s yet to hit top form. With the Dauphine complete Evans will focus on fine tuning his form ahead of the Tour where he will start as the defending champion.
In this video, Evans talks about his form and performance at the Dauphine.
