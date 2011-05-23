Video: Deignan talks about his breakaway in the Dolomites

Philip Deignan (Team RadioShack) on the front. (Image credit: Sergio Carmona)

Ireland's Philip Deignan (RadioShack) proved he is on the way back to his best by getting in the early breakaway of stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia.

Despite the 229km stage being the third consecutive day in the mountains, Deignan made sure he was part of the 18-rider attack and tried to stay with eventual stage winner Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for as long as possible.

He eventually faded and was caught by Alberto Contador and the other overall contenders but finished an impressive 14th, only 6:40 behind Nieve.