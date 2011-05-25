Video: Dario Cioni talks about the difficulties of the Giro

Dario David Cioni (Sky) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) climb to the finish in Aprica. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Dario Cioni (Team Sky) is one of the veterans of the Giro d'Italia peloton and is often a rider representative during negotiation with race organisers.

He spoke with RCS Sport during the negotiations about the Crostis climb and is highly respected in the peloton for his views.

In this video interview he talks about his performance in the Nevegal mountain time trial but also about the need for dialogue between the riders and race organisers to ensure the safest conditions for the riders while also ensuring some spectacular racing.

He believes too many mountain stages and too much climbing in a long stage actually make the racing boring as stages turn into a battle for survival.

As a former mountain bike he knows cycling will always be a dangerous sport but hopes a dialogue with the race organisation can help create a better racing environment for future generations of riders.