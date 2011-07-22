Video: Cyclingnews climbs L'Alpe d'Huez in 140 seconds

The Dutch fans swarm Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Cyclingnews has made a time lapse film of the climb to L'Alpe d'Huez.

The video takes you up the climb in just 140 seconds, capturing the atmosphere on the legendary Alpine climb.

Hundreds of thousands of people were already waiting for the race, with others climbing on their bikes and on foot.

We were slowed at the famous Dutch Corner by the hundreds of fans dressed in orange t-shirts and fuelled by a river of beer, with techno music providing the soundtrack.

There were also hundreds of Norwegian, British, Australian and American fans, with the thousands of French fans, all ready to cheer the riders to the legendary stage finish.