Video: Cavendish on his most memorable victories, chess and dancing

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) is on the brink of his 100th stage victory and with that in mind, took Cyclingnews through three of his favourite wins of the 99 garnered so far.

Cavendish has already claimed two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia and with Thursday's 12th stage to Treviso, the fast men of the peloton are expected to go toe-to-toe following a fast downhill, flat final 30km run to the line.

Unsurprisingly, his World Championship victory in 2011 makes the list of his best but for the other two, you'll need to watch this exclusive Cyclingnews video.

Sprinting requires quick-thinking and Cavendish reveals that "old people's puzzles" are just one of the methods he uses to keep his brain active.