Matteo Jorgenson moves to eighth overall at Tour de France while supporting Vingegaard

By
published

'I have a lot to learn from Jonas – his mental strength, his work ethic, it’s impressive' says American

COL DE LA COUILLOLE FRANCE JULY 20 00crosses the finish line the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 20 a 1328km stage from Nice to Col de la Couillole 1676m UCIWT on July 20 2024 in Col de la Couillole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) spent but climbing up the ranks on stage 20 of the Tour de France 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) was one day removed from the “painful” memory of falling short of his first Grand Tour victory on the climb to Isola 2000, but he pushed that fresh wound aside on stage 20 of the Tour de France to focus on helping his team leader Jonas Vingegaard on the slopes of Col de la Couillole.

Vingegaard would finish second to race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on Saturday, and put some extra time between himself and nearest overall rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), who could not match the accelerations in the final 3km. Pogačar added 11 more seconds to his 5-plus minute GC margin but Vingegaard strengthened his hold on second overall, adding an extra 52 seconds to take his buffer to third-placed Evenepoel to 2:50, with just the stage 21 time trial remaining.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).