Video: Candelario and Friedman ahead of Tour of California
All-American team gunning for stages
Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth heads into the Amgen Tour of California with an all-American line up packed with stage winning potential. Michael Friedman, formerly of Garmin and Jelly Belly, is hoping to make an impression on the race through breakaways, and he is aware that he will suffer on the tough mountain stages.
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Friedman and his teammate Alex Candelario talk about the week ahead, and how they are hoping for poor weather.
