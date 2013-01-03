Video: Cancellara's Classics focus for 2013

Image 1 of 4 Tour de France prologue winner Fabian Cancellara resplendent in yellow at the start of the first road stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) on the podium after stage2 in Tour de France 2012. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 4 Fabian Cancellara looked on course for a strong finish in the Olympic road race but crashed out. The injuries ruined his chance of a medal in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Fabian Cancellara leads the way at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Jered Gruber)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) has hinted that he will concentrate on one-day races in the future, relinquishing any remaining dominance he held in time trials. In the last two season Cancellara has seen in time trial crown slip with Tony Martin winning the last two world time trial championships – albeit Cancellara missed the 2012 event through injury.

Cancellara endured a mixed year of racing in 2012. He displayed fine form in the first few months of the season and looked on course to compete for wins in the Belgian Classics. However a crash in the Tour of Flanders left him on the sidelines with a broken collar bone.

The Swiss rider returned to the fray in July, winning the Tour de France prologue and wearing the yellow jersey for a week. His 28 days in yellow make him the Tour rider to wear the leader's jersey longest without winning the race

After leaving the Tour early to attend the birth of his daughter, Cancellara concentrated his efforts in the London 2012 Olympics. Just as in the Classics, the form and preparation were perfect but a crash saw him lose any chances of a medal in the road race, while he could only limp through the time trial. It was sorry end to the season.

At last month’s RadioShack team camp, Cancellara sat down with Cyclingnews to talk about his 2012 season and his hopes for the 2013 campaign. With new management in place at the team, Cancellara said he was motivated to challenge for a number of one-day wins, starting with Milan-SanRemo.



