Video: Cancellara would love to break the Hour Record

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) back at the team car (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 2 of 4 Fabian Cancellara en route to victory at Tour of Flanders aboard a Trek Domane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Bjarne Riis chats with Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) before the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Strike a pose: Fabian Cancellara is popular with the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

He was one of just a handful of riders to compete in the Dubai Tour and Tours of Qatar and Oman but now Fabian Cancellara’s full attention turns towards the Spring Classics.

The Trek Factory Racing leader and talisman heads into the spring as defending champion at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and after a few days off the bike with his family this week, the 32-year-old will begin his build-up for an assault on the one day Classics.

With Tom Boonen already in fine form and Peter Sagan picking up his first win of the season last week, Cancellara is well aware of the challenges ahead but his ‘day-by-day' approach to both racing and training means that he is not looking too far ahead.

While the Classics remain the bread and butter objectives for the Swiss rider, the Hour Record is another aim. Speculation has been rife that an assault on the record would take place this season, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that a bid would take place on August 3, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Trek and Cancellara played down any such notion but in this exclusive video interview for Cyclingnews Cancellara talks about his preparation for the Classics and how he would ‘love to do’ the Hour Record.

