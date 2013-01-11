Video: Cancellara says Guercilena has 'shaken up the house'

Image 1 of 2 Leopard Trek's Luca Guercilena talks to the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Tour de France prologue winner Fabian Cancellara resplendent in yellow at the start of the first road stage. (Image credit: AFP)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) has backed new team boss Luca Guercilena to bring success to the Luxembourg team.

Guercilena was appointed to the role of team manager after Johan Bruyneel was forced to leave the team due to his involvement with USADA’s case into Lance Armstrong and the US Postal team.

Guercilena had previously been a director sportif at RadioShack but had worked with Cancellara for a number of years. The two were part of Mapei’s set up when Cancellara turned professional, with Guercilena working with the late Aldo Sassi, and the pair worked together again in 2012 at the London Olympics.

Guercilena’s appointment appeared to calm speculation that Cancellara would leave RadioShack, breaking his contract, if Bruyneel remained with the team.

Speaking at last month’s team training camp in Spain, Cancellara talked to Cyclingnews about the effect Guercilena has had on the team. According to the Swiss rider Guercilena has ‘shaken the house’ and given the team a clear direction for 2013. Cyclingnews also understands that Guercilena addressed an audience of team bosses at an AIGCP meeting in October and attempted to distance the team from the previous management.

