Video: Caleb Fairly enjoys his Ardennes debut

Image 1 of 3 Caleb Fairly (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Caleb Fairly (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 3 Caleb Fairly in the black training kit (Image credit: Specialized)

Caleb Fairly is enjoying his first taste of the Ardennes classics with the HTC-Highroad team this spring.

The 24 year-old Texan admitted he is climbing a step learning curve in his full season in Europe but is able to take in the drama and passion of racing in the sports biggest hilly classics.

He did not finish the Amstel Gold Race or Flèche Wallonne but will be back for more at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he will be supporting team leaders Tony Martin and Marco Pinotti.

Fairly showed his ability while riding for a trainee with Garmin last year and rightly hopes to be competitive in the Ardennes classics later in his career.