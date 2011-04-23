Video: Caleb Fairly enjoys his Ardennes debut
Talented American talks about riding the Classics
Caleb Fairly is enjoying his first taste of the Ardennes classics with the HTC-Highroad team this spring.
The 24 year-old Texan admitted he is climbing a step learning curve in his full season in Europe but is able to take in the drama and passion of racing in the sports biggest hilly classics.
He did not finish the Amstel Gold Race or Flèche Wallonne but will be back for more at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he will be supporting team leaders Tony Martin and Marco Pinotti.
Fairly showed his ability while riding for a trainee with Garmin last year and rightly hopes to be competitive in the Ardennes classics later in his career.
