Video: Brailsford on Team Sky training camp

Michael Rogers in his new Team Sky kit (Image credit: Sirotti)

Endurance riders from Team Sky and the Great Britain national team are taking part in a combined training camp in Mallorca, which allows them to share resources and benefit from working together.

Last year Team Sky opted to hold its training camp on mainland Spain, in Valencia, but team manager David Brailsford decided to return to the Mediterranean island to create one bigger camp, where riders can ‘drop-in’ for more flexible blocks of training to better suit their racing and training needs.

“We’ve taken over the hotel for two and half months, creating a kind of drop-in centre, compared to a camp a week or ten days. It facilities better training and there are smaller groups, so the rides are specific to the individual riders,” Brailsford told Cyclingnews.

Brailsford also talked about new coach Bobby Julich, who joined Team Sky after working with Saxo Bank in 2010. Brailsford explains how Team Sky has divided the roles of rider coach and directeur sportif.

