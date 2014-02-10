Video: Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins makes his season debut (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) enjoys taking time out for the fans (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 3 Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) used the Mallorca Challenge to kick start his 2014 road season this week, riding the second of the four day event races to begin his campaign on Monday.

The 2012 Tour de France winner has targeted a number of major objectives this season but if he’s to succeed he’ll of course need the full backing of his Team Sky teammates, support staff and mechanics.





In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Team Sky mechanic Rajen Murugajan takes us through Wiggins’ set up, discussing the standard build that includes the Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed groupset, Shimano wheels and Speedplay pedals but also some of the personal touches that the 2012 Tour de France winner has.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

.



