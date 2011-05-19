Video: Bjarne Riis says Contador has never been this strong

The key mountain stages in this year's Giro d'Italia are on the horizon but with his main rivals already over a minute behind, Alberto Contador seems to have everything under control.

Saxo Bank-SunGard team manager Bjarne Riis has carefully kept his emotions under control but appeared relaxed and confident when he talked to Cyclingnews about the three consecutive mountain stages the riders face on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Everyday is important and even after that there are even more hard days after that. And every day can be dangerous, so they're important," he told Cyclingnews.

Riis claimed he has never seen Contador in better form and insisted the other teams will have to attack him if they want to win the Giro.

However he also hinted that Contador could attack on the mountain finishes on the Grossglockner or Monte Zoncolan.

"When you have the possibility to win, you don’t have to hold back," Riis said.