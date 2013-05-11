Video: Alex Dowsett on his time trial preparation

Image 1 of 3 British time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Jonathan Castroviejo pulls off the front of the Movistar formation so British time trial champion Alex Dowsett can set the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alex Dowsett (Image credit: Team Movistar)

Riding his first Grand Tour, Alex Dowsett (Movistar) heads into Saturday’s 54.8 kilometer individual time trial at the Giro d'Italia with high hopes. Racing in the British time trial champion's jersey, Dowsett will tackle the race from Gabicce Mare to Saltara head on.

His Grand Tour debut has been a success so far. Having helped guide his Movistar team to second on the team time trial in Naples, Dowsett pulled on the best young rider's white jersey while Salvatore Puccio donned the maglia rosa.

As well as helping Movistar's Jose Ventoso navigate through the sprint stages Dowsett has also saved energy for Saturday’s major test, in which his teammate Beñat Intxausti will start last in the race lead.

Dowsett has looked at today’s undulating course and in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Dowsett talks about his preparation – running through the night before must dos to the final duties ahead of this start time (12:48 C.E.T).



