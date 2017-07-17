Vicioso and companion hit by car in training

Image 1 of 4 Angel Vicioso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 4 Ángel Vicioso (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Ángel Vicioso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) chats with Katusha's Angel Vicioso before the start of stage 2 at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Angel Vicioso (Katusha-Alpecin) and a companion were hit by a car whilst training in Xeraco, Spain, on Sunday. Vicioso was uninjured in the incident, but his training mate, triathlete Jesus Gomar, was not so lucky.

The 40-year-old tweeted a photo of the scene, saying a driver had run into them at a roundabout, and that Gomar had "taken a decent hit."

The roundabout is known as a dangerous one, with several "incidents" occurring in the last few months, "including five deadly," according to the Belga news agency.

Vicioso blamed the car driver, saying he was of "an age that he should have to give up his licence."

The Spaniard turned pro with Kelme in 1999 and has ridden for a variety of teams, joining Katusha in 2012. He won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2011, while riding for Androni Giacattoli. His most recent win was the GP Miguel Indurain in 2015. Vicioso rode the Giro d'Italia in May and last raced at the Tour of Austria earlier this month, where his teammate Rein Taaramae finished 11th overall.

Gomar, former Spanish triathlete champion, recently changed his citizenship from Spanish to Georgian. He did not finish the Madrid World Cup triathlon May, and his next schedule race is the Yucatan World Cup in August.