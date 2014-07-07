Vaughters confirms sponsorship change for 2015

Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The start of the Tour de France has marked the beginning of a series of reports, rumours and denials in relation to team sponsorships but one confirmation is that Garmin-Sharp will change title in 2015.





Asked if the team had a sponsor to sit alongside Sharp, Vaughters replied, “We aren’t going to discuss that until after the Tour de France.”

The American team, who are at the Tour de France with Dauphine winner Andrew Talansky in their ranks, have yet to confirm their bike sponsor for next year. They currently have a deal with Canadian firm Cervelo, a partnership that formed at the end of 2010 and began on the road in 2011.

“There’s no contract for Cervelo next year. There is one until the end of this year though," said Vaughters.



