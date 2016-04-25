Van Garderen: Maybe I'm a four out of five star rider for the Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Tejay van Garderen at the start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tejay van Garderen adjusts a cleat before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) one of the favourites for Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tejay van Garderen attempts to defend his race lead at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini)

Tejay van Garderen's trajectory to the Tour de France has followed a similar path to last year, with the American impressing in several early season races, but as he tells Cyclingnews, the Tour remains the main objective.

Having finished second overall in the Ruta del Sol and backing that up with fifth in the Volta a Catalunya, the 27-year-old American is understandably optimistic about his Tour chances. The signing of Richie Porte from Team Sky, he says is an advantage, and with his tail up, van Garderen heads into this week's Tour of Romandie full of confidence.





Perhaps the only blemish on van Garderen's 2016 CV came at Tirreno-Adriatico, where an untimely mechanical and the cancellation of the queen stage saw him lose any chance of finishing near the top of the overall standings.



