Van Garderen eyes overall victory at Tour de Suisse

Fresh off his victory in the Tour of California, Tejay van Garderen will headline the BMC line-up for the Tour de Suisse starting Saturday week in Quinto.

The nine days of racing, bookended with individual time trials also features a mountain-top finish to Crans-Montana, at an altitude of 1500 metres on Stage 2. Other peaks are included on Stage 3 from Montreux to Meiringen, Stage 4 from Meiringen / Brienz to Buochs, Stage 7 from Miles to La Punt and on the penultimate stage from Zernez to Bad Ragaz – all of which provide van Garderen with the perfect lead in to the Tour de France.

"It will be a good final preparation for the Tour de France," van Garderen said. "Coming off the good legs I had in California, it's another good chance for a result."

The team confirmed following the Giro d'Italia that van Garderen will ride in a support of Cadel Evans at the Tour de France, who finished third overall at the Italian Grand Tour. Evans will not race again prior to the Tour.

The American will have support from four riders who rode in California with him - Mathias Frank, Amaël Moinard, Michael Schär and Philippe Gilbert who left the stage race early for the birth of his new child. Earlier this week, Gilbert said that he would be riding in Switzerland in the build-up to the Grande Boucle while Greg Van Avermaet, following a consistent spring, will be hoping to do enough to earn a spot on the team for the Tour.

Swiss champion Martin Kohler is also on the roster, having previously been selected to ride the Critérium du Dauphiné. Kohler was in action at the Tour of Belgium earlier this week. He will be replaced at the French race by Marco Pinotti.

BMC Racing Team for Tour de Suisse: Marcus Burghardt, Mathias Frank, Philippe Gilbert, Martin Kohler, Amaël Moinard, Michael Schär, Greg Van Avermaet, Tejay van Garderen.