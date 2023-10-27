Van der Poel, Pogacar, Cavendish line up for criteriums in Madrid, Singapore

Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome in action in last year's Singapore Criterium

The road season may be over but stars like World Champion Mathieu van der Poel, Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss and the season's number 1 rider Tadej Pogačar haven't set their bikes aside quite yet as the Singapore and Madrid Criteriums put riders on display on Sunday.

In Madrid, Van der Poel will bring the rainbow jersey to the public with a special autograph signing at the Plaza del Callao from 10:30 to 11:30 before taking his 25 parade laps along the Calle Gran Via.

Spanish favourites taking on the criterium include Juan Ayuso, Marc Soler, Carlos Verona, Omar Fraile and Luis Léon Sánchez at 1p.m.

An elaborate stage is set on the other side of the world for the Tour de France organisers' Singapore Criterium.

Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) will not be joined by double Tour winner and teammate Jonas Vingegaard, who has ended his season for good.

Tour green jersey winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Two-time Tour champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), 2019 winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), four-time winner Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech), 34-time stage winner Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) and the retiring former triple world champion Peter Sagan are among the riders appearing in Singapore.

Festivities start on Saturday with a kids' ride and team presentation before the Sundown Live party. Sunday's events include group rides for the public, criteriums for amateurs, a bike parade, and a team time trial preceding the main event, the professional criterium.

Also in the mix are stage winners like Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos) along with mountains classification winner Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek).