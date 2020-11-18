Van Aert adds Tabor World Cup to cyclo-cross schedule
By Cyclingnews
Belgian will also race Superprestige in Boom
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has expanded his cyclo-cross schedule to include two more races including the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor at the end of November and the Telenet Superprestige Boom on December 6, according to Wielerflits.nl.
The Milan-San Remo winner was already announced for four rounds of the X2O Trophy, beginning in Kortrijk on November 28 with additional races in Herentals in December, Baal on January 1 and Hamme in January. He will also compete in the Belgian championships before the World Championships in Oostende on January 31.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant that the World Cup calendar has been slashed from 14 races to five, with Tabor the opener. As of yet, Van Aert has not been confirmed for any other World Cup rounds. His first meeting against world champion Mathieu van der Poel is most likely to come on December 23 at the X2O round in Herentals.
Van der Poel starts his season in the X2O Trophy in Antwerp on December 12 and will compete in the Namur World Cup on December 20.
Van Aert joked earlier this month, "I don't have much to do in the lockdown other than cycling," as Belgium imposed new restrictions on public gatherings as COVID-19 cases resurged.
All members of the cyclo-cross race entourage are required to pass a COVID-19 test as new requirements go into place on November 28. The cyclo-cross races will be held 'behind closed doors', with no spectators. Other changes include more space on the starting grid between riders and their helpers and a reduced contingent of mechanics and support staff in the pits.
Provisional calendar
- November 28 - X2O Trophy Kortrijk
- November 29 - World Cup Tábor
- December 6 - Telenet Superprestige Boom
- December 23 - X2O Trophy Herentals
- January 1 - X2O Trophy Baal
- January 9 - BK Meulebeke
- January 23 - X2O Trophy Hamme
- January 31 - World Championships Oostende
