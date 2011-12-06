Vacansoleil-DCM to ride Bianchi Oltre in 2012

The Bianchi Oltre for Vacansoleil-DCM in 2012 (Image credit: Bianchi)

Vacansoleil-DCM's bike supplier Bianchi has officially unveiled the new team Oltre model for the 2012 season. The carbon momocoque bike is described as "one of the best racing machines Bianchi has ever made. X-Tex carbon technology and Bianchi optimized aerodynamic shape give it an incredibly efficient power transmission and stiffness to weight ratio,' according to the Italian bike manufacturer's press release.

Related Articles Vacansoleil-DCM to ride Bianchi in 2012

The Oltre combines Bianchi's traditional "celeste" colour with blue and white touches to match the official outfit of the WorldTour team, with the Bianchi Eagle logo located on the lower part of the down-tube. The frame is equipped with FSA components, Fast Forward wheels, Vredestein tires and Shimano Dura Ace gears.

Vacansoleil-DCM riders will get acquainted with their new equipment in Montecatini Terme (Italy) from December 10 to 20, where the first official team meeting will be held. From January 10 to 20, the Dutch WorldTour team will move to Spain, in Benidorm, for its second training camp ahead of the first 2012 season races.