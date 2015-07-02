Trending

Utrecht welcomes 2015 Tour de France contenders

Image 1 of 121

Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 121

Rui Costa is the Portuguese national champion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 121

Alejandro Valverde in the Spanish national jesey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 121

Emanuel Buchmann shows off his national German champion jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 121

The Trek Factory Racing team for the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 121

The Bora-Argon 18 team for the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 121

The Katusha team for the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 121

British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 121

Bob Jungels makes his Tour debut in 2015

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 121

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 121

The nine riders of MTN-Qhubeka team for the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 121

Danilo Wyss is the Swiss national champion

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 121

The BMC team for the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 121

The Bretagne Séché Environnement team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 121

The IAM Cycling team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 121

The Cofidis team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 121

The Europcar team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 121

The Ag2r-La Mondiale team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 121

The Astana team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 121

Three time winner Greg LeMond at the presentation

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 121

2011 Tour winner Cadel Evans was at the presentation

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 121

Orica-GreenEdge manager Shayne Bannan was at the team presentation

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 121

The Cannondale-Garmin team in its green jerseys

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 121

The Orica-GreenEdge team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 121

The Lampre-Merida team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 121

The Lotto-Soudal team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 121

UCI President Brian Cookson

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 121

UCI President Brian Cookson was at the team presentation

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 121

1968 Tour winner Jan Janssen

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 121

1980 Tour winner Joop Zoetemelk

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 121

Five time winner of the Tour,Bernard Hinault

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 121

Pre-race favourite Nairo Quintana (Movistar

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 121

The LottoNL-Jumbo team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 121

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 121

Simon Gerrans looks happy to be back at the Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 121

Europcar's Thomas Voeckler and Bryan Coquard at the team presentation

Image 37 of 121

Vincenzo Nibali looking relaxed

Image 38 of 121

Chris Froome is looking for his second Tour de France title in 2015

Image 39 of 121

Thibaut Pinot is leading FDJ's GC ambitions

Image 40 of 121

Lars Boom and Vincenzo Nibali chat on stage

Image 41 of 121

Romain Bardet and Jean-Christophe Péraud lead Ag2r at the Tour

Image 42 of 121

Michał Kwiatkowski looking dapper

Image 43 of 121

Mark Cavendish high fives the fans

Image 44 of 121

Chris Froome is all smiles

Image 45 of 121

The race director and Utrecht mayor arrive via boat for the team presentaton

Image 46 of 121

Alexander Krisoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 121

John Degenkolb and Warren Barguil lead Giant-Alpecin to the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 121

Mark Cavendish ready for the ream presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 121

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 121

Tim Wellens make his Tour de France debut this year

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 121

Katusha arrive by boat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 121

Wilco Kelderman rides to the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 121

Robert Gesink riding to the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 121

Ag2r-La Mondiale ready to roll

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 121

Tony Martin will start the time trial as a favourtire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 121

Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 121

Steve Cummings and Edvald Boasson Hagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 121

Tejay van Garderen shows off his new haircut

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 121

Nairo Quintana ready to lead Movistar at the Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 121

Thibaut Pinot and FDJ ready for the presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 121

Mark Cavendish is seen on the big screen above the stage during the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 121

Etixx-QuickStep on stage during the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 121

Etixx-QuickStep on stage during the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 121

Michal Kwiatkowski is interviewed during the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 121

On stage during the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 121

The crowd watches the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 121

The crowd watches the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 121

Tinkoff-Saxo on the stages at the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 121

Signs of the Tour are everywhere in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 121

Tour de France Christian Prudhomme is interviewed on stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 121

Tony Martin is seen on the big screen above the stage during the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 121

on stage during the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 121

Etixx-QuickStep on stage during the 2015 Tour de France team presentation in Utrecht.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 121

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 121

Tinkoff-Saxo arrive for the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 121

Cannondale-Garmin sail in to the presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 121

More than just a jet-ski.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 121

The crowd's view of Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 121

Astana at the grand depart presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 121

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) is interviewed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 121

A hairless Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is interviewed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 121

The 2015 Tour de France mascot was in attendance.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 121

Tour de France fans flock to the Lepelenburg Park to see the team presentation

Image 86 of 121

LottoNl Jumbo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 121

Tinkoff-Saxo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 121

MTN-Qhubeka

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 121

Lotto Soudal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 121

Team Sky

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 121

World champ Michal Kwiatkowski and the Etixx-Quickstep team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 121

Movistar rides in on a canal boat

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 121

Bretagne-Seche Environnement

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 121

Cofidis on stage at the Lepelenburg Park

Image 95 of 121

Tinkoff-Saxo presented on stage at the Lepelenburg Park

Image 96 of 121

Lampre-Merida on stage at the Lepelenburg Park

Image 97 of 121

IAM Cycling floating along the Oudegracht canal

Image 98 of 121

Cofidis riders in the boat along the Oudegracht canal

Image 99 of 121

Crowds sit along the side of the Oudegracht canal to see the teams

Image 100 of 121

Tinkoff-Saxo enjoying the boat ride along the Oudegracht canal

Image 101 of 121

Etixx-QuickStep's Mark Cavendish rides on stage

Image 102 of 121

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) rides onto the presentation stage

Image 103 of 121

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Image 104 of 121

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 105 of 121

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Image 106 of 121

IAM Cycling presented on stage at the Tour de France team presentation

Image 107 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on stage at the Tour de France team presentation

Image 108 of 121

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) rides on stage at the Tour de France team presentation

Image 109 of 121

Tour de France fans at the team presentation

Image 110 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) waves to the crowd

Image 111 of 121

Trek Factory Racing's Fabian Cancellara

Image 112 of 121

France's Bretagne-Seche Environnement

Image 113 of 121

France's Bretagne-Seche Environnement cycling team arrive on a canal boat to attend the team presentation

Image 114 of 121

Cannondale-Garmin arrive to the team presentation

Image 115 of 121

Germany's Bora-Argon 18 cycling team arrive on a canal boat to attend the team presentation

Image 116 of 121

Dutch rider Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) takes photos of the crowd in Utrecht

Image 117 of 121

France's Sylvain Chavanel rides towards the stage for the team presentation ceremony at Lepelenburg Park in Utrecht

Image 118 of 121

US time trial champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin)

Image 119 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) arrives at the Tour de France team presentation

Image 120 of 121

Germany's Emanuel Buchmann (L) rides towards the stage for the team presentation ceremony at Lepelenburg Park

Image 121 of 121

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) arrives to the Tour de France team presentation

Twenty-two teams and 198 riders were presented at the 2015 Tour de France in the start city of Utrecht in the Netherlands on Thursday in summery weather, which pleased the Spaniards but wilted the cool-weather fans. The unusually warm weather will heat up even more for the opening stage on Saturday, where temperatures will be near record-highs, topping out at 95F/35C.

The team presentation was a part of an outdoor festival where fans of the sport flocked to see their favourite riders and teams, along with live bands playing at the Lepelenburg Park.

Teams prepared for the presentation earlier in the afternoon at the Railway Museum before embarking on individual team boat rides along the Oudegracht canal through the centre of Utrecht, which took them to the park where they were presented to the public.

Each team arrived one boat at a time and the riders were handed their bikes to ride through the crowd toward the staging area.

Alberto Contador, a favourite to win the overall title and take the Giro-Tour double, lined up on stage with his Tinkoff-Saxo team.

“I am here and I will try,” Contador said about his chances of winning both Grand Tours in one year. “I know that it is very difficult and I have worked very, very hard in the last six months.”

Team Sky’s Chris Froome spoke about his ambitions for this year’s Tour and his hopes of winning a second overall title. He won the yellow jersey in 2013 but he was forced to pull out of last year's race during stage 5 after crashing multiple times in the first week.

“Especially given how it went last year, and the disappointment from last year, I think it has given us a lot of added motivation for this year’s Tour de France," Froome said. "I am surrounded by the strongest team in the race - I can say that with confidence. Every one of these guys has worked extremely hard to be here today. We are looking forward to riding in front of the amazing crowds in Utrecht.”

With the Grand Départ held in the Netherlands, it's not surprising that there are 20 Dutch riders participating at the Tour de France this year. Fans at the team presentation were pleased to hear Trek Factory Racing’s GC rider Bauke Mollema say a few words on stage.

“This is really special,” Mollema said. “The Tour is the biggest event in cycling and to start in your own country is very special.”

Orica-GreenEdge’s Simon Gerrans, who wore the early leader’s jersey in 2013, said it will be hard to replicate that performance this time around. “I think the yellow jersey will be very difficult this year but I think with the line-up of guys that we have here, a stage win is very possible.”

IAM Cycing’s Mathias Frank noted that the first nine stages would be the most difficult, “there are some tricky stages and I should get some good support, and when we get to the mountains, you just need to have the legs.”

The Tour de France will start on Saturday with a 13.8km time trial through Utrecht. Cannondale-Garmin’s US time trial champion Andrew Talansky told the crowds that he is looking forward to wearing his new stars-and-stripes jersey in the opener.

“I think it is going to be a great start,” Talansky said. “It's always special to start the Tour with a time trial and being the US national champion, starting with the stars-and-stripes jersey on the fourth of July will be a great experience.”