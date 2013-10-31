USGP of Mountain Biking calls its quits

Cody Warren makes a sixth place run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The US Grand Prix of Mountain Biking has come to an end with the 2013 season, according to its organizer, who has indefinitely suspended the series.

"After much reflection, I have decided to postpone the US Grand Prix of Mountain Biking until further notice. I wanted to thank everyone for their continued support through my time with the Pro GRT and into the USGP of Mountain Biking," read a statement by Jeremiah Dylan Dean, the man behind the gravity series.

Dean announced the series nearly two years ago. The first season was run in 2012, and the second was in 2013. Prior to starting the USGP of Mountain biking, Dean coordinated the USA Cycling US Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT). He stepped away from the US Pro GRT to focus on the US Grand Prix.

"Unfortunately, my plans to help rebuild the US race scene by combining downhill, enduro and other disciplines have yet to bear fruit. Although I do believe that program I developed can be and will be successful, it will have to wait until a further time."

Instead of the USGP, Dean will now focus on his ARMA Energy MTB professional mountain bike team and his bike shops, the Bike Vault and T.RYX Recumbent Trikes in Escondido, California.

"I will continue to grow my race team into one of the premier race teams from the US. In addition to national caliber downhill racing, we will be expanding into enduro and World Cup racing for the 2014 season."

"I urge you to continue to support US racing, as we will be. Until a true national caliber series can be developed and be sustainable, there are plenty of regional and local events to support."

With the end of the US Grand Prix of Mountain Biking, there will remain one US national downhill series; however, USA Cycling has not yet announced its Pro GRT calendar for the 2014 season.