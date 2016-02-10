USA Cycling names nine to track team for World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Jacob Duehring (Felt), Points race heats, (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 5 American Sarah Hammer took the omnium points race win by lapping the field twice. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 5 Final adjustments for Sarah Hammer as she prepares to lead of the American team in the women's 3,000m team pursuit qualifying round (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 4 of 5 Cari Higgins nips Kim Geist at the line in the final sprint of the Women's Points Race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 5 of 5 Jennifer Valente not only adds to her points in the omnium competition by winning the flying lap, she also breaks a track record at the Giordana Velodrome in Rock Hill, SC (Image credit: Erika Fulk)

USA Cycling on Tuesday announced the nine-member UCI Track World Championships team that will compete in London March 2-6.

Six women and three men will race for nine rainbow jerseys in the men's and women's omniums, points races and scratch races, women’s team pursuit, women’s individual pursuit and men's keirin.

Bobby Lea, who earned an automatic nomination for the scratch race, is currently ineligible to compete due to a USADA doping violation. However, Lea has appealed his suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). If Lea's appeal is successful and he will be reinstated, USA Cycling will honour his automatic nomination and name him to the team.

At the 2015 world championships, the US won three medals, with Kim Geist claiming bronze in the points race, Lea winning bronze in the scratch race and silver for Jennifer Valente in the women's individual pursuit.

Women's Team

Kelly Catlin (Arden Hills, Minn./NorthStar Development): Team Pursuit; Individual Pursuit

Chloe Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind./TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR): Team Pursuit

Kim Geist (Emmaus, Pa./Chester County Cycling Foundation-Team Alliance Environmental): Points Race*

Sarah Hammer (Colorado Springs, Colo.): Omnium*, Team Pursuit

Jennifer Valente (San Diego, Calif./TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR): Team Pursuit; Individual Pursuit*; Scratch Race*

Ruth Winder (Lafayette, Calif./UnitedHealthcare): Team Pursuit

Men's Team

Matt Baranoski (Perkasie, Pa./Custom Velo): Keirin*

Jake Duehring (Irvine, Calif./GS Ciao): Omnium, Scratch Race*

Ian Holt (Colorado Springs, Colo./U.S. Armed Forces Cycling Team): Points Race