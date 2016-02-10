USA Cycling names nine to track team for World Championships
Bobby Lea could get a berth if anti-doping case appeal to CAS is successful
USA Cycling on Tuesday announced the nine-member UCI Track World Championships team that will compete in London March 2-6.
Six women and three men will race for nine rainbow jerseys in the men's and women's omniums, points races and scratch races, women’s team pursuit, women’s individual pursuit and men's keirin.
Bobby Lea, who earned an automatic nomination for the scratch race, is currently ineligible to compete due to a USADA doping violation. However, Lea has appealed his suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). If Lea's appeal is successful and he will be reinstated, USA Cycling will honour his automatic nomination and name him to the team.
At the 2015 world championships, the US won three medals, with Kim Geist claiming bronze in the points race, Lea winning bronze in the scratch race and silver for Jennifer Valente in the women's individual pursuit.
Women's Team
Kelly Catlin (Arden Hills, Minn./NorthStar Development): Team Pursuit; Individual Pursuit
Chloe Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind./TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR): Team Pursuit
Kim Geist (Emmaus, Pa./Chester County Cycling Foundation-Team Alliance Environmental): Points Race*
Sarah Hammer (Colorado Springs, Colo.): Omnium*, Team Pursuit
Jennifer Valente (San Diego, Calif./TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR): Team Pursuit; Individual Pursuit*; Scratch Race*
Ruth Winder (Lafayette, Calif./UnitedHealthcare): Team Pursuit
Men's Team
Matt Baranoski (Perkasie, Pa./Custom Velo): Keirin*
Jake Duehring (Irvine, Calif./GS Ciao): Omnium, Scratch Race*
Ian Holt (Colorado Springs, Colo./U.S. Armed Forces Cycling Team): Points Race
