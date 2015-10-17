USA Cycling names Hodge as new technical director

Image 1 of 2 Chuck Hodge is the technical director for Tour of California (Image credit: Mark Zalewski) Image 2 of 2 Derek Bouchard-Hall will be the new CEO and President of USA Cycling starting in June (Image credit: USA Cycling)

Chuck Hodge will be the next technical director at USA Cycling, according to an announcement from the organization issued Saturday morning. Hodge will replace Mark A. Guthart, who was hired last year to fill the position previously held by Shawn Farrell, who was fired after 11 years in the role.

Hodge previously worked as a technical director for Medalist Sports, an event management company that runs the Tour of California, Tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge, among other races.

USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall made the announcement during the Saturday morning session of the governing body’s symposium in Colorado Springs.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Chuck come on board as our technical director given his years of immense experience as the technical director at many large US UCI races, including the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond last month, and as a contractor with Medalist Sports,” Bouchard-Hall said.

“He is an undisputed authority of the technical aspects of our sport. He will be an excellent resource to our valued Officials and will oversee fair competition rules and procedures for all American competitors."

Hodge has logged more than 200 days of UCI competition work in the last decade, which includes serving as technical director at the 2015 UCI Road World Championships and the 2014 Para Cycling World Championships, as well as the Tour of California, USA Pro Challenge, multiple USA Cycling Pro Road & TT National Championships and the Tour of Missouri.

A USAC National and International Certified Race Director and a licensed Official since 1996, Hodge is currently chairman of the National Technical Commission and has been an Elite National Commissaire since 2014. He has also spent much of his career advising and consulting for multiple Race Directors and organizations.

“I am very excited to be joining USA Cycling during this time of transition and look forward to being a part of the positive changes in the organization,” Hodge said. “Coming directly out of both an officials and race director role, I look forward to using this experience to help strengthen USA Cycling's programs in these areas.”

Hodge will begin his new assignment on November 16.