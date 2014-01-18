USA Cycling announces 2014 Pro GRT calendar

Image 1 of 2 Logan Binggeli uses his moto skills to pull a tear-off over the hip jump. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 2 of 2 Anne Galyean (Gravity East Pros/Trek) wins the women's race (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

USA Cycling has announced the dates and locations for its 2014 Professional Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (Pro GRT). Racing into its sixth year, USA Cycling's Pro GRT will feature six events from coast to coast.

The tour will kick off in April with a new addition to the calendar, the NW Cup in Port Angeles, Washington, which will take place April 17-20. Two east coast favorites make up the May lineup: the Mountain Creek Spring Classic in Vernon, New Jersey on May 16-18, followed by the 2014 Plattekill Gravity Open in Roxbury, New York on May 21-25.

Another new addition to the Pro GRT calendar, the Bikes, Brews and Views in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, marks the start of the second half of the calendar on July 19. Riders will then head to the Snowshoe Wild Hare in Snowshoe, West Virginia on July 26-27, before the Pro GRT concludes on September 20 at the Kamikaze Bike Games in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Series points will be given to top finishers at each event and are used to determine the individual men's and women's standings that rank the best downhillers competing in the US.

Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing) captured his second consecutive men's title in 2013, while Anne Galyean (Trek-Integrity Racing-Deity) finished first in the women's standings.

2014 Pro Mountain Bike Gravity Tour

April 17-20: NW Cup - Port Angeles, Washington

May 16-18: Mountain Creek Spring Classic 2013 - Vernon, New Jersey

May 21-25: Plattekill Gravity Open - Roxbury, New York

July 19: Bikes, Brews and Views - Beech Mountain, North Carolina

July 26-27: Snowshoe Wild Hare - Snowshoe, West Virginia

September 20: Kamikaze Bike Games - Mammoth Lakes, California