Uran looking for a Grand Tour podium in 2013

Rigoberto Uran is ready to aim for the podium in a Grand Tour. The Colombian, who is now in his third year with Team Sky, is looking to continue the progress he made in 2012.

Uran, 25, had only two wins last year: a stage at the Volta a Catalunya and the Gran Piemonte. But he also finished seventh overall in the Giro d'Italia, also winning the best young rider ranking, and was third in the Giro di Lombardia. He also won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics road race.

2012 “was a good year, very good. I have always said that the best years are when you have no accidents and can finish the season without problems,” he told the Colombian newspaper El Universal.

He does not yet know his racing calendar, but knows that he will be riding both La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

From there, he aims at one of the Grand Tours, but doesn't know yet which. “I don't know if I'll be in the Tour or the Giro, but it's time to make a podium in a three-week race.”