Uno-X out of Tour of the Alps after COVID-19 positive

The Uno-X ProTeam has pulled out of the Tour of the Alps before stage 3 after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Norwegian team announced via social media that it would not continue on the week-long stage race.

"We have a positive COVID-19 test within our team and will withdraw from the Tour of the Alps with immediate effect. Stay safe," the team wrote.

Race organisers give more details, saying Uno-X "decided to withdraw its team for the race to safeguard everybody’s safety and health, and ensure the safe continuation of the race."

"The team was notified one COVID-19 positive result from a round of tests conducted on Wednesday April 21, after a team member had reported flu-like symptoms," the Tour of the Alps organiser said.

“The person immediately went into isolation, and those who came into contact with them are self-isolating, in compliance with the Tour of the Alps’ COVID protocol. All team members are undertaking further tests while remaining in isolation.

“In wishing a speedy recovery to the interested person, the Tour of the Alps organization wishes to thank the Uno-X Team for the sense of responsibility and professionalism demonstrated in this situation."

The five-day race continued on Wednesday with another mountainous stage taking the race from Austria into Italy for a finish in Naturno. Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) won stage 2 and wears the leader’s green jersey, 45 seconds ahead of Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and 1:04 ahead of Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Uno-X had enjoyed a good start to the race after 21-year-old Idar Andersen took second place on the opening stage, wearing the young rider's jersey on stage 2.

More to come...